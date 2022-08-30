Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 137,588 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137,588 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,857,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 7.55. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.55.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $225,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,441.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 957,123 shares of company stock valued at $56,790,317. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

