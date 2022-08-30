Profund Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,286,000 after buying an additional 517,735 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after buying an additional 256,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,591,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,439,000 after buying an additional 233,308 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 107,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $4,153,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.65.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

