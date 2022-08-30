Profund Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $507.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177 shares in the company, valued at $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,482,202. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $441.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

