Profund Advisors LLC Sells 371 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of RPD opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average is $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

RPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

