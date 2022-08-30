Profund Advisors LLC Sells 410 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 270,193 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $9,948,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 392,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,212,000 after purchasing an additional 164,616 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPE. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Shares of CPE opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.73. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $66.48.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

