ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 738,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,050,000 after acquiring an additional 96,017 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after acquiring an additional 45,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 400,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,487,000 after purchasing an additional 156,991 shares during the period.

Visteon Trading Down 0.2 %

Visteon stock opened at $121.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $140.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.67 million. Visteon had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,743 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VC. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

