ProShare Advisors LLC Has $735,000 Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AEL opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

