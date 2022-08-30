ProShare Advisors LLC Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,044,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $149.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

