ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMPL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 200.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,324,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,339,000 after purchasing an additional 373,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 885,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,824,000 after purchasing an additional 231,414 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 187,447 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth $6,864,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMPL. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stephens raised Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.88 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.