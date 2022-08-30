ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,572 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $81.45.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

