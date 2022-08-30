ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 189 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 45.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,713,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $172,846.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 903,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,843,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMBA opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.12.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

