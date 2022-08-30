PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.63. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

