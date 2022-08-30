PUTinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0018

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 95.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PUTinCoin has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $1,479.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

