Quantfury Token (QTF) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $107,572.00

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Quantfury Token coin can currently be purchased for $9.44 or 0.00046385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $94.36 million and approximately $107,572.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00813710 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 16th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury is a brokerage designed to guarantee its users execution of trades and/or investments for their requested size at back to back prices of global and crypto exchanges free of maker or taker fees, leverage fees, and any other fees, ever. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

