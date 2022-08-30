Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 846 Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNUG opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $54.80.

