Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $28,000 in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 431.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FCTR opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82.

