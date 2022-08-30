Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $35,000 in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,875,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,231 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,820,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,016,000 after acquiring an additional 369,613 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,750,000 after buying an additional 241,597 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,893,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,531,000 after buying an additional 489,031 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $140,677,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

