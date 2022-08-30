Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $53,000 in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its position in BEST by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 2,316,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

BEST Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of BEST opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.90. BEST Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $100.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63.

BEST Profile

BEST ( NYSE:BEST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BEST had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 162.88%. The business had revenue of $284.35 million during the quarter.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

