Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $29,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17.

