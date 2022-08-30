Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 124,178 Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,178 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,950,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after buying an additional 774,852 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 809,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 79,865 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 85,790 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.37.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles ( NASDAQ:SOLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 1,613.39%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

