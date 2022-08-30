Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 168 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XNTK. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $99.90 and a 12-month high of $177.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.61 and its 200 day moving average is $119.62.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

