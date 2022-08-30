Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 5,689 Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 763,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 127,229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 758,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 198,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period.

SRET opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

