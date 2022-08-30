Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $77.59 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.03.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.