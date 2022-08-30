QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Down 11.1% This Week

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. QuickSwap has a market cap of $20.85 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $63.74 or 0.00319301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX.

QuickSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

