RAMP (RAMP) Price Down 14.7% This Week

RAMP (RAMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. One RAMP coin can now be bought for $0.0750 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $35.83 million and $27,558.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAMP has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004128 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00134617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00033323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00082056 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,838,740 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

