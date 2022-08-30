Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $308.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.14). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

