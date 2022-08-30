Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Short Interest Update

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the July 31st total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 960.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 101,645 shares during the period. Condire Management LP increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 53.4% in the second quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,209,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,507 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 14.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 119,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 325.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 435,095 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 53,140 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

NYSE RYAM opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.14). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

