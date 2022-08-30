Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marqeta (MQ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Marqeta had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $14.00.

8/11/2022 – Marqeta had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

8/1/2022 – Marqeta had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of MQ stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marqeta

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 22.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

