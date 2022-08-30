Restore (LON:RST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $230.00

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.20), with a volume of 48800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.26).
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Restore from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
The firm has a market cap of £587.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,900.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 435.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 440.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.
