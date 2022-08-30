Restore (LON:RST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $230.00

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.20), with a volume of 48800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.26).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Restore from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Restore Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £587.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,900.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 435.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 440.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Restore Cuts Dividend

About Restore

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

