Reviewing Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) and The Competition

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Blue Foundry Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp -57.25% -7.95% -1.73% Blue Foundry Bancorp Competitors 18.36% 7.40% 0.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Blue Foundry Bancorp Competitors 44 310 272 3 2.37

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Blue Foundry Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 14.25%. Given Blue Foundry Bancorp’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Foundry Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million -$36.34 million -8.10 Blue Foundry Bancorp Competitors $140.06 million $39.05 million 3.46

Blue Foundry Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp. Blue Foundry Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Blue Foundry Bancorp rivals beat Blue Foundry Bancorp on 12 of the 12 factors compared.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 17 full-service branch offices located in northern New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

