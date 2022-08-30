ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR) Short Interest Update

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the July 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

NASDAQ:ROCAR opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12. ROC Energy Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

