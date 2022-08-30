Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Short Interest Update

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the July 31st total of 9,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 817,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days. Currently, 17.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

RCKT stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCKT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

