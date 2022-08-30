ROOBEE Market Capitalization Tops $3.23 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $761,152.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009224 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00209990 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000297 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,102,063,740 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

