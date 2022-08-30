RPS Group (LON:RPS) Hits New 52-Week High at $217.00

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 217 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 212 ($2.56), with a volume of 27104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211 ($2.55).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on RPS Group from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £582.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,033.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from RPS Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. RPS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; communication; and creative and digital services.

