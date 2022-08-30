Ryo Currency Price Tops $0.0130 on Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $520,508.20 and approximately $127.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.75 or 0.07741141 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00027053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00164265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00269508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.68 or 0.00752543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.37 or 0.00580005 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001064 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 40,277,253 coins and its circulating supply is 40,159,941 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

