Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) Trading Down 11.9% This Week

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Sanshu Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sanshu Inu has a market cap of $1.69 million and $13,354.00 worth of Sanshu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sanshu Inu has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00812110 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Sanshu Inu Coin Profile
The Reddit community for Sanshu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SanshuArmy. Sanshu Inu’s official Twitter account is @SanshuToken.
Buying and Selling Sanshu Inu
Receive News & Updates for Sanshu Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sanshu Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.