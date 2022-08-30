Savills (LON:SVS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $951.50

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 951.50 ($11.50) and last traded at GBX 968 ($11.70), with a volume of 3719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 957 ($11.56).

Savills Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,068.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,107.93.

Savills Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 6.60 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Savills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

