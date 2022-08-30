Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in August

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the July 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,109,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,429,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 296,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 2.0 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Stories

