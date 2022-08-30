Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Director Henry R. Keizer Acquires 500 Shares

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Bank of America downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after buying an additional 92,166 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,233,000 after buying an additional 282,187 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 1,813.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 78,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 74,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

