Secret Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $41.14 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Secret has a market cap of $41.14 million and $19,382.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00231362 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001306 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008680 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00436576 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

