SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,720,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth $1,731,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 567,948 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1,767.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 475,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 449,980 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,693,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,946,000 after acquiring an additional 387,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Stock Down 22.7 %

NYSE SLQT opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $15.03.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.50). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 32.30% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SelectQuote will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SelectQuote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.