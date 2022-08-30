SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.58.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,720,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth $1,731,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 567,948 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1,767.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 475,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 449,980 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,693,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,946,000 after acquiring an additional 387,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Stock Down 22.7 %
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.50). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 32.30% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SelectQuote will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
SelectQuote Company Profile
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SelectQuote (SLQT)
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.