Sendero Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,767 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.8% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $265.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.