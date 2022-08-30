Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Senseonics Trading Down 2.8 %

Senseonics stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.61. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.28.

In other Senseonics news, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,506,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,127.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 39,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Senseonics by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

