Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SENS opened at $1.74 on Friday. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $809.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,506,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,127.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Senseonics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 291,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 87,414 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Senseonics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 62,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Senseonics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,097,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 1,467,601 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Senseonics by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 155,576 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Senseonics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 540,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 83,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

