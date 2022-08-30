Shardus Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (ULT)

Shardus (ULT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, Shardus has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Shardus coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges. Shardus has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and $16,608.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.68 or 0.00488528 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.60 or 0.01894656 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001891 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005606 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00238213 BTC.
Shardus Coin Profile
Shardus (ULT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official message board is medium.com/@Shardus.
Buying and Selling Shardus
