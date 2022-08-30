Shardus Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (ULT)

Shardus (ULT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, Shardus has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Shardus coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges. Shardus has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and $16,608.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.68 or 0.00488528 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.60 or 0.01894656 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00238213 BTC.

Shardus Coin Profile

Shardus (ULT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official message board is medium.com/@Shardus.

Buying and Selling Shardus

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shardus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.

