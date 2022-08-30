ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) VP Trinh Phung Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total value of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trinh Phung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Trinh Phung sold 62 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $11,119.70.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $310.09 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $314.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.99 and its 200 day moving average is $191.93. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.14.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

