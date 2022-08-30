Short Interest in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Decreases By 30.0%

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 959,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.37. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 87.39% and a negative net margin of 52.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

