Short Interest in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Declines By 28.7%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the July 31st total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.5 days.

Aristocrat Leisure Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARLUF opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $37.39.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as free-to-play mobile games.

