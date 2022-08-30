Short Interest in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expands By 34.4%

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the July 31st total of 900,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 477,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Assurant by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Assurant by 2.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Assurant by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 5.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Assurant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Assurant Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $161.05 on Tuesday. Assurant has a 1 year low of $144.18 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.78 and its 200 day moving average is $175.02.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

