Short Interest in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Decreases By 31.0%

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the July 31st total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter worth $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter worth $143,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 48.6% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BTA opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

